11 tankers from 5 counties fight fire at tire disposal facility

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Nearly a dozen tankers from five counties are assisting in a fire fight at a tire disposal facility in Nicholas County.

Nicholas County OES director John McGinnis, who is heading the efforts to knock down the large flames, says crews are making progress in the right direction.

McGinnis says crews are drafting water out of the creek and shoveling water up the mountain to the West Virginia Tire Disposal off Route 39 in Gilboa near Summersville.

Portable water tanks are also being used to extinguish the flames that have been burning since Christmas Day.

McGinnis estimates there’s at least four to five days left in the fire fight.

A million tires are burning, but most of them are burning underneath the ground, McGinnis tells WSAZ.com.

The Fire Marshal has currently ruled the cause of the fire as undetermined,

