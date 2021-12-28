Advertisement

3 men wanted after attempted catalytic converter theft and crash

Three men are wanted after an investigation of an attempted catalytic converter theft that led to the suspects driving off and crashing along Interstate 64(WRDW)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:56 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Three men are wanted after an investigation into an attempted catalytic converter theft led to the suspects driving off and crashing along Interstate 64, West Virginia State Police say.

The incident started around 3 p.m. Monday when troopers were notified about an incident at the Nitro park-n-ride being investigated by the Nitro Police Department. The vehicle crashed off I-64 just before the Scott Depot exit where three suspects got out and ran.

Troopers say a be on the lookout (BOLO) has been issued for Travis Edmonds, 37, of Milton, West Virginia. He has felony warrants and is wanted in Putnam and Cabell counties, troopers say.

Anyone with information is asked to call the WVSP Winfield detachment at 304-586-2000 or their local 911 center.

