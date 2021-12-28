Advertisement

Accused drug dealers arrested; one suspect found under trailer

(Dakota News Now)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – While serving 11 warrants at a home in South Shore, deputies found one suspect hiding under the trailer, according to Greenup County Sheriff Matt Smith.

Eric Howard was arrested first while warrants were served at 1314 State Route 2070.

Howard, who had nine outstanding warrants against him, had a bag of approximately five grams of suspected methamphetamine on him.

A search of the trailer netted more suspected methamphetamine along with pills.

Howard is now facing several different charges from narcotic and tampering with physical evidence to fleeing and evading.

The sheriff says Billy Potter, of Greenup, Ky was arrested after being found under the trailer.

Potter used a trap door inside of the home to drop down, officials say.

Sheriff Smith thanked the Load Fire Department for their help locating Potter with a thermal imaging camera.

Potter had two outstanding warrants, the sheriff reports.

The first warrant was a probation violation.

The second, a bench warrant with several felonies attached.

Both men are in the Greenup County Detention Center.

“Once again in my tenure as sheriff, my deputies work tirelessly to keep Big White Oak a safer neighborhood,” said Sheriff Matt Smith.

