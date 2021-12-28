Advertisement

Cabell County Public Library system names new director

The Cabell County Public Library system will have a new leader at the helm in the not too...
The Cabell County Public Library system will have a new leader at the helm in the not too distant future.(WLBT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabell County Public Library system will have a new leader at the helm in the not too distant future.

On Monday, the library announced that Breana Roach Bowen will become director. Her first day in that role will be April 1.

Bowen is currently assistant director of youth services for the library where she established a homework help center and maintains a good relationship with the school system.

Some notable events she is responsible for are the 5K Bolt for Books event, along with the Tri-State Literacy Council and the library-sponsored bingo event in the spring.

Bowen serves on the board of directors for the Huntington Rotary Club and is president of the West Virginia Library Association.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One dead in Christmas Eve crash
Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash
A fully involved structure fire has been reported in Mason County, W. Va.
Crews battle structure fire
Police say it happened around 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. The damage is in the thousands of...
Two accused of vandalism, grand larceny at church on Christmas Day
The fire broke out early Christmas morning at a tire disposal facility.
Crews spend Christmas battling fire at tire disposal facility

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash on Monday night closed part of Fifth Avenue and sent five people to the...
Crash sends 5 to the hospital
Fire on Monday destroyed a home on state Route 68, according to the Ravenswood Fire Department...
Fire destroys home in Jackson County, W.Va.
Breaking down Covid-19 cases in West Virginia in 2021
Breaking down Covid-19 cases in West Virginia in 2021
State Police investigating fatal head-on crash
State Police investigating fatal head-on crash