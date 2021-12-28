Cabell County Public Library system names new director

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabell County Public Library system will have a new leader at the helm in the not too distant future.

On Monday, the library announced that Breana Roach Bowen will become director. Her first day in that role will be April 1.

Bowen is currently assistant director of youth services for the library where she established a homework help center and maintains a good relationship with the school system.

Some notable events she is responsible for are the 5K Bolt for Books event, along with the Tri-State Literacy Council and the library-sponsored bingo event in the spring.

Bowen serves on the board of directors for the Huntington Rotary Club and is president of the West Virginia Library Association.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.