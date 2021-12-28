Advertisement

Coat drive with United Way of River Cities

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

WSAZ, Mountain Health Network and United Way of the River Cities are joining forces to host a coat drive across the community. New and gently used coats in child and adult sizes are being collected at drop off points throughout the region, and will be distributed to agencies and individuals. Call your local United Way for more information.

