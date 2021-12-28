Advertisement

Crash sends 5 to the hospital

A two-vehicle crash on Monday night closed part of Fifth Avenue and sent five people to the...
A two-vehicle crash on Monday night closed part of Fifth Avenue and sent five people to the hospital in Huntington.(WSAZ/Sarah Sager)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A two-vehicle crash on Monday night closed Fifth Avenue and sent five people to the hospital, police said.

The accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of First Street.

All the victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, including four minors from a car. The other vehicle, a truck, was occupied by the driver only.

A lot of debris was thrown onto the roadway from the truck, leading to the road closure. The Huntington Police Department is handling the investigation.

Investigators were waiting for a street sweeper to help clean up the scene.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Accident
One dead in Christmas Eve crash
State Police investigating fatal head-on crash
A fully involved structure fire has been reported in Mason County, W. Va.
Crews battle structure fire
Police say it happened around 11 a.m. on Christmas Day. The damage is in the thousands of...
Two accused of vandalism, grand larceny at church on Christmas Day
The fire broke out early Christmas morning at a tire disposal facility.
Crews spend Christmas battling fire at tire disposal facility

Latest News

Fire on Monday destroyed a home on state Route 68, according to the Ravenswood Fire Department...
Fire destroys home in Jackson County, W.Va.
Breaking down Covid-19 cases in West Virginia in 2021
Breaking down Covid-19 cases in West Virginia in 2021
State Police investigating fatal head-on crash
State Police investigating fatal head-on crash
At-home COVID test
Valley Health Systems has few remaining at-home COVID tests; more to arrive next Wednesday