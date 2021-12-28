Crash sends 5 to the hospital

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A two-vehicle crash on Monday night closed Fifth Avenue and sent five people to the hospital, police said.

The accident was reported at 7:19 p.m. at the intersection of First Street.

All the victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, including four minors from a car. The other vehicle, a truck, was occupied by the driver only.

A lot of debris was thrown onto the roadway from the truck, leading to the road closure. The Huntington Police Department is handling the investigation.

Investigators were waiting for a street sweeper to help clean up the scene.

