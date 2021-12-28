Deputies searching for man wanted in connection with robbery

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed man accused of holding up a Doller General Store.

On December 27, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 8:10 to the Dollar General location along North US Highway 23 due to a robbery.

The wanted person was caught on surveillance video.

The man involved is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say the man was seen leaving the store and traveling South on US 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

