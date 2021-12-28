Advertisement

Deputies searching for man wanted in connection with robbery

Officials say the man was seen leaving the store and traveling South on US 23.
Officials say the man was seen leaving the store and traveling South on US 23.(Johnson County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed man accused of holding up a Doller General Store.

On December 27, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 8:10 to the Dollar General location along North US Highway 23 due to a robbery.

The wanted person was caught on surveillance video.

The man involved is considered armed and dangerous.

Officials say the man was seen leaving the store and traveling South on US 23.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash
A two-vehicle crash on Monday night closed part of Fifth Avenue and sent five people to the...
Crash sends 5 to the hospital
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
Juvenile charged after car stolen from business
Changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Ohio to increase minimum wage Jan. 1

Latest News

No survivors in San Diego private jet crash
No survivors in San Diego private jet crash
Justice to name first W.Va. Intermediate Court appointees
Justice to name first W.Va. Intermediate Court appointees
Suspect named in Putnam Co. theft
Suspect named in Putnam Co. theft
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, December 28th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast