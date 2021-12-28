Advertisement

Fire destroys home in Jackson County, W.Va.

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:53 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fire on Monday destroyed a home on state Route 68, according to the Ravenswood Fire Department chief.

No injuries were reported. The chief said the home was only used on weekends, so no one was there when the fire broke out. He said it appeared to have started in the furnace.

Crews from Ravenswood, Silverton, and Ripley fire departments were all on the scene, as well as Jackson County EMS crews.

