Gov. Justice announces WV Intermediate Court of Appeals appointments

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Appointments were made Tuesday for the newly created West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Tuesday’s appointments by Gov. Jim Justice were as follows:

Thomas E. Scarr, of Huntington, for a two-and-a-half year term. Thomas E. Scarr’s term will conclude on Dec. 31, 2024.

Daniel W. Greear, of Charleston, for a four-and-a-half year term. Daniel W. Greear’s term will conclude on Dec. 31, 2026.

Donald A. Nickerson Jr., of Wheeling, for a six-and-a-half year term. Donald A. Nickerson Jr.’s term will conclude on Dec. 31, 2028.

The appointments were made with the assistance of the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission.

The WV Intermediate Court of Appeals was successfully created during the 2021 Regular Legislative Session by the passage of Senate Bill 275.

The bill was signed into law by Gov. Justice in April 2021.

A total of 25 individuals applied to fill the three seats on the WV Intermediate Court of Appeals.

The three newly appointed judges must be confirmed by the West Virginia Senate.

Once the confirmation process is complete, the panel of judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals will hear the following cases:

Appeals from circuit courts in civil cases and those concerning guardianship or conservatorship.

Appeals from family courts, except for domestic violence proceedings.

Appeals from state agencies or administrative law judges.

Appeals from decisions or orders issued by the Workers’ Compensation Office of Judges after June 30, 2022, until its termination, and from orders or decisions of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review after June 30, 2022.

The bill also states that “The Supreme Court may, on its own accord, obtain jurisdiction over any civil case appealed to the Intermediate Court of Appeals.”

Also, a party may file for a direct review by the Supreme Court and the Supreme Court may grant the motion if the appeal involves “a question of fundamental public importance” and “involves exigencies.”

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay released the following statement Tuesday following the appointments:

“I’m pleased by the announcement of three outstanding men to help open West Virginia’s Intermediate Court of Appeals. Seeing this effort come to fruition after years and years of discussion and debate has been extremely gratifying. I believe this truly is one of the policy initiatives that will further our state as a place where people and businesses want to locate.

“When the House voted on this bill, I said it strikes a good balance of what our institutions of government should be, and I believe that even more so, especially after hearing the names of our new judges, one of whom I’ve worked closely with for years. In addition to many other distinctions throughout his career, Dan Greear has served as counsel to the House of Delegates for several years, and I have all the confidence in the world in his abilities. He has served both as a legislator and a judge in the past, and he has performed both rolls with dignity.”

