Investigators looking for family of deceased man

Investigators need your help finding family members of a man whose body was found in Ashland, Kentucky.(WNDU)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) – Investigators need your help finding family members of a man whose body was found in Ashland.

According to Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond, David Hamilton Sell’s body was found Dec. 17 on Chatteroi Street. Prior to Ashland, Sell’s last known location was Springfield, Ohio.

Sell was 61 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boyd County Coroner’s Office at 606-923-8309.

