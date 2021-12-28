Man accused of murdering 2 women extradited from Detroit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit who’s accused of double murder in the shooting deaths of two women has been extradited from Michigan and will appear Tuesday afternoon in the Charleston Police Department booking office.

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher. Both women were in their 20s.

In early October, the women were shot at different locations on Charelston’s West Side. Days later, Goodman was arrested in Michigan.

