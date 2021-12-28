Advertisement

Man accused of murdering 2 women extradited from Detroit

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the...
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, of Detroit, faces two counts of first-degree murder for the shooting deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man from Detroit who’s accused of double murder in the shooting deaths of two women has been extradited from Michigan and will appear Tuesday afternoon in the Charleston Police Department booking office.

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher. Both women were in their 20s.

In early October, the women were shot at different locations on Charelston’s West Side. Days later, Goodman was arrested in Michigan.

We have a crew at the Charleston Police Department. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

