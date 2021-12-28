Advertisement

Spring weather lasts rest of 2021

Winter on hold as spring pattern locks in
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:27 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Christmas day and for 3 other days now temperatures have behaved as though it was springtime. Take Huntington where highs have made 63,68, 58 and 69 since last Friday. While no records have been broken during this period, the now 4 and soon to be 9 day period of winter warmth will have lawns greening and weeds sprouting.

Now normally a warm winter period of that length musters a very wet climate and this week will be no exception to that concept. Tuesday thru early Thursday radar will be tracking waves of rain. Highs in the 60s lows in the 50s.

Thursday afternoon thru Friday will dry out while it stays warm. Highs in the 60s, lows in the 50s. By Saturday a new wet weather front will move in and hold thru Sunday afternoon. As colder air arrives second half of Sunday the race will be on to change rain to snow.

