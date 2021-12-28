Advertisement

Valley Health Systems has few remaining at-home COVID tests; more to arrive next Wednesday

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Valley Health Systems has given away more than 90% of their at-home COVID tests they got just a few days ago.

As part of President Biden’s plan to provide 500 million free rapid home-testing kits, more won’t arrive until at least Jan. 5.

“We had requested 5,400 tests and received them on December 22nd,” said Mathew Weimer, chief medical officer for Valley Health Systems. “That afternoon and into the next day, we distributed the majority of those, about 4,600.”

The 5,400 they got was the maximum they could ask for. Now, roughly 5,000 of those tests are out of their hands, leaving only a few hundred to last through the next week and a half.

For the next shipment they’re asking for the maximum, but this time they can get a lot more: 13,500.

“While we anticipated a high level of demand, I don’t think we were fully prepared for the degree of interest that’s out there in the public,” Weimer said. “When we were given the permission to increase our requests, we certainly took advantage of that.”

Now, their goal is to find a balance to provide tests while having them last more than a few days.

“We’re trying to make these as available as possible without opening up floodgates that would cause them to just disappear in a matter of hours or a couple of days,” Weimer said.

