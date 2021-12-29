Advertisement

UPDATE | W.Va. Turnpike reopens after crash

The West Virginia Turnpike reopened early Wednesday morning following a crash.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 2:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATED 12/29/21 @ 3:35 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Turnpike has reopened early Wednesday morning after a crash.

The one-vehicle crash happened just after 1 Wednesday morning on the Army PFC Arnold Miller Memorial Bridge at Cabin Creek, less than a mile south of the Cheylan exit.

No one was injured.

ORIGINAL STORY 12/29/21 @ 2:15 a.m.

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash has shut down the southbound lanes of the West Virginia Turnpike in Kanawha County.

The one-vehicle crash happened just after 1 Wednesday morning on the Army PFC Arnold Miller Memorial Bridge at Cabin Creek, less than a mile south of the Cheylan exit.

Turnpike dispatchers say all southbound traffic is stopped while crews work to clear the roadway.

It’s unclear when lanes will re-open.

Dispatchers say there were no injuries.

