Drugs, drug paraphernalia, fake cash found following traffic stop

ELLIOTT COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Meth, a digital scale, syringes, baggies and tourniquets were discovered during a routine traffic stop along South KY 7, according to the Elliott County Sheriff’s Office.

The bust was made on Christmas Eve.

The driver was arrested and deputies say enough information was obtained to issue a search warrant for a home located at 248 South KY 7.

A large amount of meth, cocaine, another digital scale, clear baggies, marijuana and a large amount of fake cash was found inside the home.

The sheriff and deputies were assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife.

No further information has been released.

