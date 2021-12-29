Advertisement

Firefighters battle flames at home in South Charleston

Firefighters battle flames at home in South Charleston Wednesday.
Firefighters battle flames at home in South Charleston Wednesday.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:00 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters have responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in South Charleston.

The fire was reported around 9:30 a.m. at 914 Upton Drive.

Heavy smoke was showing when the WSAZ crew arrived at the scene.

No further information has been released at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash
Troopers say a be on the lookout (BOLO) has been issued for Travis Edmonds, 37, of Milton, West...
2 men and a woman wanted after attempted catalytic converter theft and crash
Changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Ohio to increase minimum wage Jan. 1
A two-vehicle crash on Monday night closed part of Fifth Avenue and sent five people to the...
Crash sends 5 to the hospital
Investigators need your help finding family members of a man whose body was found in Ashland,...
Investigators looking for family of deceased man

Latest News

Drugs, drug paraphernalia, fake cash found following traffic stop
Health leaders urge New Year's COVID caution
Health leaders urge New Year's COVID caution
Deputies investigating Kanawha Co. shooting
Deputies investigating Kanawha Co. shooting
CDC drops percentage of new cases linked to Omicron
CDC drops percentage of new cases linked to Omicron