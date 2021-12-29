Gov. DeWine | COVID-19 hospitalizations highest since start of pandemic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - The State of Ohio is experiencing its highest number of COVID-19 positive patients in the hospital since the start of the pandemic, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday.

Gov. DeWine made the announcement Wednesday during a press conference discussing the Ohio National Guard’s response to COVID-19 staffing issues at hospitals.

On December 17, Gov. DeWine mobilized 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the hospital staffing strain caused by the rising number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.

Since June 1, Ohio data shows that 92.5 percent of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

As of Tuesday, COVID-19 patients were accounting for 20.4% of hospital beds in the state, with an available capacity of 20%, according to Department of Health data.

This is a developing story.

