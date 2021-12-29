Huntington City Council approves new senior center in the West End

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington City Council on Monday approved a new senior wellness, with funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The council gave $1.5 million to the Cabell County Community Services Organization to build and maintain the center.

“It’s been something on and off that I’ve worked on for 25 years, even when I was on the County Commission, but we did not have the funds on the commission to do it,” said Bob Bailey, at-large representative for the council.

The senior center will be built behind behind Central City’s gazebo on West Fifth Avenue and West 14th Street.

“There’s been a real void there now for almost a decade, and we look at that almost like a desert of social services for seniors in that area,” said Charles Holley, executive director of the Cabell County Community Services Organization.

About eight years ago, a senior center was located where the Wild Ramp is now, but they had to leave the space, which left behind critical needs.

“They’ve had no place to go since then, so now they will have a permanent home,” Bailey said.

The center will focus on three basic components: exercise, socialization and health.

“They have no one but themselves, and if they’re able to congregate with people of their own age, they feel a lot better and I personally think they’ll live a lot longer by doing that,” Bailey said.

The space will allow seniors to play games and receive meals, but it will also offer exercise and dance classes, as well as easy access to healthcare -- all for free.

“There’s just study after study that shows the health impacts on seniors from being isolated, and that’s one of the primary purposes of our senior centers is to provide that outlet so we can have socialization for health benefits,” Holley said.

Plans are still in the works for the design of the building, but Holley says they will build it with COVID-19 in mind.

“We want to design it with increased air filtration. We want it to have better air movement in the interior, but we also want to have meaningful outdoor space so that the seniors can hang outside where it’s safer to be outside and have a space out there where you want to be outside,” he said.

There’s also a project simultaneously happening to open up the back of the gazebo into a pavilion, so it can be a space for concerts and gatherings.

Holley says they hope to create a public square for the community in between the center and the gazebo.

“This is an economic development project as much as it is a wellness center,” Holley said.

Bailey and Holley say they hope to have the center open in about 18 months.

They plan to break ground for the project this summer.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.