Man accused in Charleston double murder arraigned

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher.
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of murdering two women in Charleston has been extradited from Detroit, Michigan and arraigned in Magistrate Court.

Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher. Both women were in their 20s.

In early October, the women were shot at different locations on Charleston’s West Side and found just hours apart. Six days later, Goodman was arrested in Michigan.

If found guilty, Goodman could face life in prison on each count.

Goodman is being held in the South Central Regional Jail.

The Circuit Court judge will set Goodman’s bond after his preliminary hearing on January 4.

