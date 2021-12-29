Advertisement

Person hit by a train in the region

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A person on Wednesday afternoon was hit by a train, Portsmouth Police say.

The incident happened in the 1100 block of 10th Street in Portsmouth as the person was walking on the tracks.

According to police, the victim was awake and talking but was flown to a trauma center as a precaution.

Other details are unavailable. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

