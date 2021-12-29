Plans in place ahead of 2022 school year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As students wrap up their holiday break to head back to the classroom, the last thing school districts like Fayette County in West Virginia want are to start the new year heading backwards.

“I don’t think anybody wants school systems shut down at this point. I think they know the impact on children and the mental health on children,” Fayette County Superintendent Gary Hough said.

In an effort to avoid shutting schools down and struggling with a lack of staff to fill classrooms, superintendents like Hough have plans in place when it comes to staying one step ahead with the rapid spread of COVID-19.

“Our central office staff -- that’s myself, the associate superintendents and the directors-- many of us are certified educators. So, we have provided time each month to go out in schools to help with that staffing, to reduce that -- put one more person there,” Hough said.

WSAZ reached out to the West Virginia Department of Education to see if the state is making any plans to make sure every school has enough employees to avoid running into a staffing issue -- for example, potentially considering extending the holiday break.

The West Virginia Department of Education says there hasn’t been any discussions about extending the break because the state says it’s critically important that students have the benefit of being in school, in person.

The state says they’re encouraging vaccinations for those who are eligible, as well as getting tested. The Department of Education says some counties and local partners are expanding testing for educators, staff, students, and families with results available before the start of school next week.

“It prevents us from bringing it back to school and spreading it very quickly,” Hough said.

The West Virginia Department of Education says they’re also working with partners on recruitment and retention efforts for educators to provide long-term solutions that address the teacher shortage.

