Spring shower pattern

3D damp, dreary and dank
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -This late December warm wave may not be breaking records, but it is sure altering the plans of winter weather lovers. Take skiers for example who long for a dry powdery snowstorm to cover the slopes or Winterfest goers to Portsmouth and Pikeville who would enjoy a chilled night of ice skating. In addition to the warmth, waves of rain have been on the prowl since Christmas Day.

Late Tuesday evening new April in December showers were on the move with some capable of a rumble of thunder and a gust of wind. After all, when highs make the 60s in spring, we often have showers and thunderstorms pass.

Wednesday will start damp as overnight rains linger then fade. Despite the general overcast, skies may brighten just enough to get temperatures back to 60 degrees for a fourth time in 5 days. At night a new pulse of rain will arrive before exiting first thing Thursday morning. Thursday and Friday will turn out to be two more “ho-hum” 60 degree days with Thursday starting with a leftover shower and Friday ending with new showers close by.

Saturday will remain spring-like with more showers and warm air (highs in the 60s) before a sharp change to cold and even a bit of snow for Sunday! After all it is winter!!

