Surveillance video of Johnson County armed robbery released

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for an armed man accused of holding up a Dollar General Store.

On Monday Dec. 27, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched around 8:10 p.m. to the Dollar General location along North US Highway 23 due to a robbery.

The wanted person was caught on surveillance video.

Deputies searching for man wanted in connection with robbery

“He had on a ball cap, hoodie, and face mask,” said Sheriff Doug Saylor.

The man involved is considered armed and dangerous.

“The preliminary information I received is they took somewhere in the neighborhood of $800,” Saylor said.

Officials say the man was seen leaving the store and traveling south on US 23. Saylor said the suspect was believed to be driving a black or dark-colored SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department or Kentucky State Police.

