CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A bomb squad with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Dept. is currently at Yeager Airport after a suspicious package was found.

The suspicious package is in the TSA check-in area. TSA called police.

Yeager Airport has been evacuated.

