Teens steal and crash car in Kanawha County; only one suspect caught

The car was stolen Monday morning from Birch Street.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies in Kanawha County are trying to track down a group of teenagers after they say the teens stole a car in St. Albans on Monday morning.

That joyride ended in a crash, sending one man to the hospital. All but one of the group escaped.

“They appear to be teenage boys that were fleeing the scene, one of whom was found later. He was arrested and charged with two counts of fleeing and I believe he was 14 years old,” Sgt. Brian Humphreys with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. “The other three are still at large.”

Everything started on Birch Street in St. Albans where the car was stolen just after 7 a.m. Monday.

Thanks to a tracking system, they found the location in Chelyan around noon.

“At around the same time as they were tracking the car,” Humphreys said, “it crashed into another vehicle on a bridge.”

Crashing on the Admiral Lopez Bridge, they ran toward state Route 61.

“An elderly man who was driving the other vehicle was transported to the hospital with some injuries for treatment. They aren’t life-threatening injuries,” Humphreys said.

The one teenager who was caught was found about a quarter-mile down the road from the accident, near a Dollar General store.

