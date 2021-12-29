‘This is the hope we needed’: Pikeville police help find missing ring passed down generations

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Christmas Eve turned into a nightmare for Ashley Todd when she lost a ring, given to her by her grandmother.

“I was so heartbroken and worried and sad and guilty and feel like I let my grandma down, my daughter down, my sister, my mom, everyone. It was just a lot of emotions going on,” said Todd.

When Todd was 12, her grandmother let her pick out a piece of jewelry. Ashley chose an emerald ring.

When she looks at the ring, she sees her grandmother, who is now in hospice care.

“Her smiling and just happiness, and it’s really important,” she said.

On Christmas Eve, Todd was traveling back to Tennessee after taking care of her grandmother in Johnson County.

She pulled into Food City GasNGo in Pikeville and was looking at the ring, thinking of how she would give it to her daughter, who never had the chance to get to know her great-grandmother very well.

“This is the one piece that she could keep that she could have for her and be able to pass on to her children and so forth and so on,” Todd said.

When she got out of the car to get gas, the wind blew money out of her hand.

“I jumped out of the car in a rush, and I thought I put my ring in the console, and I got out of the car to go get the cash,” she said. “I just didn’t think to look for it because I thought it was already in my car.”

Todd got gas and continued on her drive to Tennessee. When she was about 30 minutes from home, she asked her son to get the ring out of the console and hand it to her, but it was gone.

She called her sister in a panic. LeighAnn Keathley tried to calm her down.

“Someone will turn this ring in. We live in eastern Kentucky. People here are honest; we’re going to get this ring back,” Keathley said.

Keathley searched every inch of the gas station parking lot, but had no luck finding the ring.

“You’re just praying for that Christmas miracle that you’ll see the diamond sparkling in the night air, you’ll be able to find it, but that didn’t happen,” she said.

On Sunday, Keathley encouraged Todd to call the Pikeville Police Department. Todd was going to wait until Monday.

“I absolutely know had my sister not sent that to me, had that not been on her heart and she not tell me to go ahead and call, we probably wouldn’t have had the ring, as well,” Todd said.

Todd called the department, and Sgt. Billy Ratliff started looking into the missing ring.

“Speaking to her, she was very emotionally distraught. You could tell the ring had a whole lot more meaning than just monetary value,” he said. “That’s the reason I wanted to get it back so bad, was because I knew how much value emotionally it had for her.”

Sgt. Ratliff went to Food City and looked through security camera footage. After Todd left the gas pump, he saw the next person who pulled up had picked up the ring.

He tracked the man down by his value card number, and he brought the ring to the police department.

“She thanked me probably about 7 million times on the phone,” Ratliff said.

Todd drove to the station to pick up the ring, saying it was what the family needed during this hard time.

“We all needed that hope to keep her spirit alive, and remember the good times and also just keep this family together because there’s just so much heartache going on,” she said.

The ring will now be passed along to her daughter, planning to pass it down every generation.

“When you’re losing the glue that holds your family together, losing this ring and then getting it back just really fills your heart and soul with goodness,” Keathley said.

