Advertisement

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team holds briefing ahead of new year

By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The White House COVID-19 response team is holding a virtual briefing on Wednesday.

It’s expected the health officials, which typically include CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci, will likely explain further the rationale behind the relaxed isolation and quarantine restrictions announced Monday.

The recommended isolation period for coronavirus is now five days instead of 10.

“Not all of those cases are going to be severe. In fact, many are going to be asymptomatic,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Monday. “We want to make sure there is a mechanism by which we can safely continue to keep society functioning while following the science.”

The nation is dealing with a massive coronavirus surge ahead of New Year’s Eve celebrations, causing some sites to alter their plans.

For instance, Atlanta has canceled the Peach Drop for the third year in a row because of the coronavirus surge in the area, WGCL reported.

New York City’s Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration is still going to happen, but with limitations on attendance to allow for more distancing, as well as proof of vaccination and masks required for attendees.

The omicron surge is also being blamed for air travel disruptions as thousands of flights during the Christmas holidays were canceled or delayed.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Man’s name released in deadly head-on crash
Troopers say a be on the lookout (BOLO) has been issued for Travis Edmonds, 37, of Milton, West...
2 men and a woman wanted after attempted catalytic converter theft and crash
Changes are set to go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.
Ohio to increase minimum wage Jan. 1
A two-vehicle crash on Monday night closed part of Fifth Avenue and sent five people to the...
Crash sends 5 to the hospital
Investigators need your help finding family members of a man whose body was found in Ashland,...
Investigators looking for family of deceased man

Latest News

JJ Smith is now a nursing technician at Lexington Medical Center. But just one year ago, he was...
COVID-19 patient becomes EMT to lend support through personal experience
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria...
Man accused in Charleston double murder arraigned
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at defense table between...
Ghislaine Maxwell jury must work New Year’s if no verdict
As part President Biden’s clean energy agenda, the administration is accelerating a plan to...
‘The money should start flowing by summertime’: Energy Secretary says EV charging network plan is cruising along
EV
Energy Secretary says EV charging network plan is cruising along