$100k winning Powerball sold in Williamson

Thursday, West Virginia Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Williamson.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Lottery is urging players in West Virginia to check their tickets.

Thursday, West Virginia Lottery announced that a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Williamson.

Officials say the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven #35924.

There were no winners in the Powerball jackpot drawing on Wednesday, which means the jackpot has grown to a whopping $483 million.

Wednesday was the final Powerball drawing of the year. The numbers were 02-06-09-33-39 and Powerball 11.

The next drawing is Saturday, New Year’s Day.

