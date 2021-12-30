2021 set to go out on a warm, wet note

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Just 2 days until 2022 and we are stuck in a mild air rut with cold air nowhere in sight. Of course the price to be paid for the balmy breezes is a steady stream of clouds and occasional showers. So far this week many areas have received a measured amount of rain in the half to one inch range. By Saturday we may be able to double that total for the whole week.

Wednesday night showers will return and make for wet roads as travelers also face some late night fog on the high ground of the WV turnpike and crossing the high plateau of Southeast Kentucky from the Breaks Park south along Route 23 into Virginia and then Tennessee.

Thursday morning will see the showers depart then as skies brighten in the afternoon breaks to sun will propel highs back into the 60s.

Friday’s south winds will be stronger promoting the next layer of warming. Despite a mostly cloudy sky highs will make the mid-60s.

Friday into Saturday showers will return with some heavy downpours likely on New Year’s Day. Highs in the 60s may hold until midnight.

Sunday will start mild with rain then colder air will rush in with temperatures tumbling toward freezing by dusk when snow flurries and showers are likely with a coating of snow possible at night.

