Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 31 additional deaths, 2,648 new cases reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 30, 2021, there are currently 11,017 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 31 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,336 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 62-year old male from Jackson County, a 67-year old female from Putnam County, a 73-year old male from Berkeley County, an 80-year old male from Raleigh County, an 89-year old male from Mercer County, a 90-year old male from Raleigh County, a 22-year old male from Lincoln County, a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 65-year old male from Berkeley County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, an 85-year old female from Berkeley County, a 53-year old female from Berkeley County, a 61-year old male from Raleigh County, a 63-year old male from Summers County, a 61-year old female from Raleigh County, a 60-year old male from Mercer County, a 60-year old male from Mason County, a 66-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old female from Kanawha County, a 50-year old male from Mercer County, an 84-year old male from Hampshire County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 55-year old male from Mineral County, a 53-year old male from Hampshire County, a 59-year old female from Mason County, a 77-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old male from Mason County, and a 68-year old female from Taylor County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 42-year old female from Kanawha County, an 82-year old male from Wood County, and an 82-year old female from Wirt County. These deaths occurred in December 2021.

Of West Virginia’s 55 counties, 30 counties are color-coded red, indicating a high transmission rate. Four counties are color-coded green, indicating a low virus transmission rate.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

18 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Omicron, have bee reported.

11,721 cases of the COVID-19 variant, Delta, have been reported.

As of Thursday, 646 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 197 have been admitted to the ICU and 108 are on ventilators

311,809 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19 complications.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Of the eligible population, 64 percent has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. 54 percent is fully vaccinated against the virus.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (94), Berkeley (1,550), Boone (94), Braxton (83), Brooke (92), Cabell (635), Calhoun (23), Clay (26), Doddridge (22), Fayette (259), Gilmer (50), Grant (57), Greenbrier (216), Hampshire (100), Hancock (126), Hardy (107), Harrison (406), Jackson (103), Jefferson (721), Kanawha (853), Lewis (66), Lincoln (89), Logan (167), Marion (305), Marshall (144), Mason (96), McDowell (109), Mercer (442), Mineral (177), Mingo (175), Monongalia (554), Monroe (96), Morgan (152), Nicholas (172), Ohio (278), Pendleton (19), Pleasants (26), Pocahontas (25), Preston (180), Putnam (367), Raleigh (436), Randolph (115), Ritchie (29), Roane (53), Summers (75), Taylor (110), Tucker (7), Tyler (31), Upshur (95), Wayne (195), Webster (32), Wetzel (85), Wirt (25), Wood (316), Wyoming (157). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The all clear was given about 7:15 Wednesday morning
UPDATE | All clear given at Yeager Airport
Investigators have found family members of a man whose body was found in Ashland, Kentucky,...
Investigators find family of deceased man; post shared more than 1,400 times
A person on Wednesday afternoon was hit by a train, Portsmouth Police say.
Person hit by a train in the region
Drugs, drug paraphernalia, fake cash found following traffic stop
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria...
Police | Man accused in double murder seen wearing Michael Myers mask minutes before shooting

Latest News

Thursday, West Virginia Lottery announced a winning ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Williamson.
$100k winning Powerball sold in Williamson
Firefighters respond to reports of a fire along Ruffner Avenue in Charleston.
Fire reported at house for sale
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Voting rights in the spotlight as 2022 nears
Possible tornado rips through Alabama
Possible tornado rips through Alabama