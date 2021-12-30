Fire reported at house for sale

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire was reported at a home for sale on Charleston’s east end.

The fire was reported at 406 Ruffner Avenue around 9:20 a.m. Thursday.

According to the Charleston Fire Captain, the prospective buyers were at the home for an inspection when they noticed smoke.

The fire captain says they found a trash can on fire and quickly called 911.

The flames were put out quickly.

Crews say very little damage was done to the home.

The fire captain believes vagrants started the fire in the trash can to keep warm.

No further information has been released at this time.

