First Warning Forecast | Quiet for now, turning more active this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a showery start to the week, Thursday finally saw a break in the rain...once the drizzly spots faded during the afternoon. The dry trend does not last long, however. Precipitation chances return as soon as Friday evening and will continue through Sunday night. During this time, periods of heavier rain may fall and lead to localized flooding. The rain then changes to a bit of snow late Sunday before drier but much colder air rushes in for Monday.

Thursday evening sees a partly cloudy sky as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 40s by midnight.

Overnight stays partly cloudy, calm, and cool as temperatures level out in the low to mid 40s. Patchy fog is possible in some river valleys.

Friday sees more clouds than sun with afternoon temperatures rising to the mid 60s, owing to a warm southerly breeze. Much of the day stays dry, but an isolated shower or two is possible late in the day and during the evening.

Despite an isolated shower, Friday evening sees fairly dry conditions for New Year’s Eve festivities. However, once the new year is rung in, a steadier and heavier rain begins spreading across the region. Low temperatures remain quite balmy Friday night, only dropping to the mid 50s.

New Year’s Day on Saturday starts with widespread rain and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms. The rain may fall heavy at times and lead to localized street flooding and quick rises on creeks and streams.

There is likely to be a break in the rain Saturday afternoon, primarily across southern parts of the region. Temperatures soar to the upper 60s if not low 70s with some breaks in the clouds.

Another push of rain crosses Saturday evening and overnight. Thunderstorms with heavy rain are again possible. Low temperatures fall to the low 50s.

Sunday stays showery, although the rain will be lighter in nature. Temperatures start in the 50s but fall to the 30s by evening. The rain may change over to a brief period of snow before tapering Sunday night.

Monday morning starts much colder with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. The threat for black ice needs to be respected as some lingering moisture on roadways may freeze.

Monday afternoon turns sunny but stays cold with high temperatures staying in the mid 30s.

Tuesday stays sunny, but afternoon temperatures rise comfortably to the 50-degree mark.

Wednesday turns partly cloudy but stays dry as high temperatures stay around 50 degrees.

The next chance for rain arrives late Thursday as clouds thicken and high temperatures fall slightly to the upper 40s.

