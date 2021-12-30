Highest daily total of positive COVID cases recorded for Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thursday, the highest COVID-19 case count in one day was recorded in Kanawha County.

268 new COVID cases were reported to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, which is the highest single day count since the pandemic started.

The previous highest total was on September 24, 2021, when 241 cases were reported.

Wednesday, 222 cases were reported.

“This is two days in a row that we have had over 200 positive COVID cases reported. The current COVID variant is highly transmissible. I cannot stress enough the importance of wearing masks and keeping gatherings to small numbers and with only those vaccinated during the New Year Holiday,” stated Dr. Sherri Young, Chief Health Officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department. “We will continue to offer testing at the Health Department and other testing events, but most importantly, we will continue to offer vaccines, which will help reduce the number of cases. We must do what we can to alleviate the number of cases and the increase in hospitalizations,” Dr. Young further stated.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and its partners are planning another drive-through vaccination clinic on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Shawnee Sports Complex at 1 Salango Way in Institute.

More information will be posted about the event in the coming days.

The Health Department will reopen Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8:00 am following the New Year Holiday and will be open daily from 8:00 am – 4:00 pm for testing and vaccinations.

