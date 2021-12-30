Home-blend loans available for first-time homebuyers in Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a new year comes new money available for some first-time homeowners in Kanawha County.

As part of the city of Charleston’s Economic and Community Development Office, the program’s goal is to help those with low to moderate incomes buy their first home.

Andy Backus, director of Economic and Community Development, said they hope to get those interested on the right track.

“It’s a program that offers first-time homebuyers 20% down payment on their home, as well as closing costs,” he said. “So you don’t necessarily have to be a first-time homebuyer, but you have to not own a home in the last three years.”

Lisa Crider used the program to buy her first home in 2012.

She says if you’re thinking about your first home check to see if you qualify.

“I just have a nice, comfortable home,” she said. “It’s just everything that I ever dreamed of.”

There are some restrictions on who qualifies.

If it’s just one person looking for a home, you can’t make more than $34,250. But with each person who lives in the home, the maximum money rises.

• 1 person - $34,250

• 2 people - $39,150

• 3 people - $44,050

• 4 people - $48,900

• 5 people - $52,850

There’s also a maximum price on the home you can get.

“The home has to be under $130,000,” Backus said. “We’re also using our funding to be able to build homes that are going to be available to low- to moderate-income families that are brand new.”

The program has been around for about 20 years, but it’s changed since its inception. They’re expecting roughly $700,000 for the program in 2022.

