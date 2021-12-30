Advertisement

Home-blend loans available for first-time homebuyers in Kanawha County

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a new year comes new money available for some first-time homeowners in Kanawha County.

As part of the city of Charleston’s Economic and Community Development Office, the program’s goal is to help those with low to moderate incomes buy their first home.

Andy Backus, director of Economic and Community Development, said they hope to get those interested on the right track.

“It’s a program that offers first-time homebuyers 20% down payment on their home, as well as closing costs,” he said. “So you don’t necessarily have to be a first-time homebuyer, but you have to not own a home in the last three years.”

Lisa Crider used the program to buy her first home in 2012.

She says if you’re thinking about your first home check to see if you qualify.

“I just have a nice, comfortable home,” she said. “It’s just everything that I ever dreamed of.”

There are some restrictions on who qualifies.

If it’s just one person looking for a home, you can’t make more than $34,250. But with each person who lives in the home, the maximum money rises.

• 1 person - $34,250

• 2 people - $39,150

• 3 people - $44,050

• 4 people - $48,900

• 5 people - $52,850

There’s also a maximum price on the home you can get.

“The home has to be under $130,000,” Backus said. “We’re also using our funding to be able to build homes that are going to be available to low- to moderate-income families that are brand new.”

The program has been around for about 20 years, but it’s changed since its inception. They’re expecting roughly $700,000 for the program in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators have found family members of a man whose body was found in Ashland, Kentucky,...
Investigators find family of deceased man; post shared more than 1,400 times
The all clear was given about 7:15 Wednesday morning
UPDATE | All clear given at Yeager Airport
A person on Wednesday afternoon was hit by a train, Portsmouth Police say.
Person hit by a train in the region
Drugs, drug paraphernalia, fake cash found following traffic stop
Marquis Jermayne Goodman, 21, faces two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Bria...
Police | Man accused in double murder seen wearing Michael Myers mask minutes before shooting

Latest News

Man shot twice while riding bike in Charleston
Man shot twice while riding bike in Charleston
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Kentucky's House leadership has announced their proposed redistricting plans.
Kentucky House leadership announces proposed redistricting plans
The Mississippi State Department of Health said Thursday that 4,885 Mississippians had been...
Highest daily total of positive COVID cases recorded for Kanawha County