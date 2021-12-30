Kentucky House leadership announces proposed redistricting plans

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Kentucky House released its proposed map for redistricting statewide.

The maps were released Thursday morning during a news conference.

Federal law requires state legislatures to redraw the maps every 10 years following the U.S. Census and then vote to approve the maps.

Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne said redrawing the districts was a challenge, given the state’s population grew overall by 3.8%.

“The variation of one single precinct has ripple effects across the state,” Osborne said.

Osborne said lawmakers did not have to move to other parts of the state.

The incumbents who would have to face off against each other, assuming the Legislature approves these proposed maps, in our region are:

Republican Reps. Norma Kirk-McCormick and Bobby McCool, who represent House districts 93 and 97 in Eastern Kentucky

Osborne also shared lawmakers’ plan to fast track the maps and approve the plan during the first week of the session.

“Legislators are ready to get to work as soon as we convene on Tuesday,” he said. “We’re giving members enough time to review the House plan, and they will have additional opportunities to vet it and discuss it next week. This will allow us to move forward and continue our work on the budget and take a look at what needs to be done to address both disaster recovery efforts in West and Western Kentucky and pandemic relief.”

On Tuesday, a bill will be introduced to move the filing deadline back to Jan. 25, in order to give prospective candidates more time to decide whether to run, Osborne said. The current deadline is Jan. 7.

Senate Republicans have not yet announced when they will release their proposed maps.

