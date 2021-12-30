Man shot while riding bike; victim’s name released

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police have released the name of the victim in an overnight shooting.

Police say Steven Michael Ferrell, 31, of Charleston, was shot twice while riding his bike across a parking lot on Tennessee Avenue.

According to Ferrell, the shots came from someone inside a silver sedan, possibly a Mitsubishi.

Ferrell explained to police it was too dark to identify the driver.

Police say Ferrell was hit twice in the arm and was able to call 911.

The accused shooter took off in an unknown direction.

Ferrell is in the hospital in stable condition.

Investigators believe the shooting was not a random act of violence. Police believe the shooting was domestic in nature.

Police do have a person of interest, but are not releasing the name at this time.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at 304-348-6480 or Metro Communications at 304-348-8111.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - New information is being released in a shooting that happened overnight.

Lt. Tony Hazelett of the Charleston Police Department confirms to WSAZ that a man was shot twice in the arm.

He said the man is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lt. Hazelett said there are no suspects at this time.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning.

The shooting happened in the 500 block of Tennessee Ave. in Charleston a little after 1.

There’s no word on the victim’s condition, or if any arrests have been made.

Keep clicking the WSAZ app and WSAZ.com for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.