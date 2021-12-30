Advertisement

Man struck by SUV and critically injured

A man is in critical condition after he was hit early Wednesday morning by an SUV on U.S. 119...
A man is in critical condition after he was hit early Wednesday morning by an SUV on U.S. 119 in Pike County, Kentucky.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A man is in critical condition after he was hit early Wednesday morning by an SUV on U.S. 119, Kentucky State Police said.

The victim, 39, who’s from Hatfield, Kentucky, was trying to cross U.S. 119 in the Goody area of Pike County when he was struck. Troopers said the incident was reported just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition.

