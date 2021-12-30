New Portsmouth City Council electees prepare for challenges ahead

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) - Portsmouth City Council is about to welcome two new members. Andy Cole and Joey Sandlin will be sworn in on Tuesday, Jan. 4 during an organizational meeting.

“I had been looking for a way to be invested in the community a little more,” Cole said.

Cole will be representing the city’s third ward. The local business owner says infrastructure is at the top of his to-do list because that’s what his constituents want.

“I talked to them and said, ‘what is important to you’? They pointed to the street and said, ‘look at that!’ ” Cole said.

Fifth ward electee Joey Sandlin will be joining Cole on City Council. He is a local real estate broker and says his expertise in business and marketing will be beneficial for commercial growth.

“I’ve got my hand on the pulse of people moving in and moving out. It seems like there is an awful lot of people moving out of Portsmouth, and we want to turn that around,” Sandlin said.

With the city still under fiscal watch, Sandlin believes that that increases are not the answer.

“I think we’ve reached the edge of the law of diminishing returns. If we’re not careful, we can tax ourselves out of attractiveness,” Sandlin said.

Both Sandlin and Cole will inherit an ongoing discussion about the city charter and the minimum staffing quota for the police and fire departments that is included in it. Both have differing ideas about how council should move forward.

“I believe that the number should be left alone. I think it would be somewhat disingenuous to remove the number after you raised a levy to place that number in there,” Sandlin said.

Although Cole believes it should be removed from the city charter, he also offered a potential alternative.

“It really doesn’t belong in our ordinances. But it does belong somewhere because there is a need for that kind of safety. I will be suggesting that the verbiage goes into the contract that is written with the unions,” Cole said.

The organizational meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4. City Council will reconvene on Jan. 10.

