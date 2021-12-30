Advertisement

Pedestrian hit by train in Portsmouth

(Storyblocks.com)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man was hit by a train Wednesday in the 1100 block of 10th Street, Portsmouth police confirm.

The man has been identified as James Kalb II, of Portsmouth.

The police chief tells WSAZ.com Kalb’s condition is unknown.

Police say they do not know why Kalb was on railroad property or why he was walking along the tracks.

