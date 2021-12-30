Two lanes of I-64 in Putnam County closed following rollover crash

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The driver of a box truck entering I-64 West lost control and went over an embankment Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around noon.

The accident caused the box truck to hit the median and roll over.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Two lanes of I-64 near the Winfield/Teays Valley exit are closed, but officials expect them to reopen soon.

No further information has been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

