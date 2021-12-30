Advertisement

Two lanes of I-64 in Putnam County closed following rollover crash

Two lanes of I-64 near the Winfield/Teays Valley exit are closed following a rollover crash.
Two lanes of I-64 near the Winfield/Teays Valley exit are closed following a rollover crash.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The driver of a box truck entering I-64 West lost control and went over an embankment Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported around noon.

The accident caused the box truck to hit the median and roll over.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Two lanes of I-64 near the Winfield/Teays Valley exit are closed, but officials expect them to reopen soon.

No further information has been released.

