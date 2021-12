HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

2022 is finally upon us! With each new year comes new resolutions to set and achieve.

Fitness and Wellness Pro Coach Chris Lane joined Sarah and Taylor on Studio 3 to share a simple, but effective 5 plus 1 approach for choosing and accomplishing your 2022 New Year’s resolutions.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.