CDC shortens isolation and quarantine guidelines

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Centers for Disease Control issued new guidance on how long people who test positive for COVID-19 should remain isolated, just as health experts say COVID cases are spiking due to holiday gatherings.

“Our case counts are spiking now. We’re seeing huge increases within the last two days,” said Dr. Michael Kilkenny, the CEO and Chief Medical Officer of Cabell-Huntington Health Department.

Click here for the updated CDC guidelines.

Dr. Kilkenny said the new guidance gives those who are fully vaccinated and boosted dose an advantage.

The CDC said if you have been boosted or completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last six months or completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson vaccine within the last two months:

Wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Test on day five if possible.

If you develop symptoms, get a test and stay home.

If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago and are not boosted or completed the primary series of Johnson & Johnson over two months ago and are not boosted or are unvaccinated:

Stay home for five days. After that continue to wear a mask around others for five additional days.

If you can’t quarantine you must wear a mask for 10 days.

Test on day five if possible.

If you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested.

In Cabell County, less than half of those eligible to receive their booster dose has done so, Kilkenny said.

“People are missing the opportunity to avoid being quarantined and are going to miss the extra protection of changing from a contact to a case because they didn’t get boosted,” Kilkenny said.

