Community mourns the loss of longtime village councilwoman

PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Thursday, family and friends of Brenda Chapman said their final goodbyes and laid her to rest. Village Councilwoman Pam Legg was one of many who attended the funeral and says she misses her friend dearly.

“It was just nice to see how many people were there that loved her,” Legg said. “She loved our town, and she loved making everybody in the town comfortable.”

Chapman recently passed away after a brief illness. She served on Proctorville’s Village Council for a total 16 years. Legg remembers when they were sworn in together four years ago.

“Just the comradery of having another woman on council with me. I’ll miss her ideas. I’ll miss looking across the table and seeing her smiling face,” Legg said.

Where Chapman once sat is now an empty seat. Legg says Chapman is one who simply cannot be replaced.

“Once you got to know her, under that tough exterior, she had a very, very sweet inside. When she loved you, she loved you,” Legg said.

Legg says Chapman really loved three things: her family, her village, and Marshall University. She often called Legg to check the score of ballgames and see how things were going. Those are the things that Legg says she won’t ever forget about her dear friend.

“She cared about everybody, and she didn’t just forget about you once you were out of sight,” Legg said.

Legg says, as Village Council moves forward, they will have 30 days to appoint a new member to council. If they are unable to do so, the mayor will appoint a new member.

