First Warning Forecast | Active weather to ring in new year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the common saying goes, 2021 goes out and 2022 comes in “with a bang” as a strong storm system brings a lot of rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms to the region. The risk for heavy rain and resulting flooding is present, which is why a FLOOD WATCH is in effect across the region through Saturday night. Following Saturday’s “springy” rains, much colder air comes crashing in for Sunday, bringing a few snowflakes and the first sub-freezing air in quite some time by Monday morning. Milder air then comes back for a couple days before another surge of cold air arrives again by the end of the week.

Friday evening sees scattered showers and perhaps a thunderstorm early, followed by breaks in the precipitation before midnight in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Temperatures remain fairly mild in the mid to upper 50s during this time period.

Once the new year is rung in, a steadier - and at times heavier - rain spreads across the region after midnight into Saturday morning. Temperatures hover in the mid to upper 50s all night.

New Year’s Day on Saturday starts with widespread rain and perhaps a few embedded thunderstorms. The rain may fall heavy at times and lead to localized street flooding and quick rises on creeks and streams.

There is likely to be a break in the rain Saturday afternoon, primarily across southern parts of the region. Temperatures soar to the upper 60s if not low 70s with some breaks in the clouds. Farther north, showers will be more persistent, which continues to keep the flood threat elevated. Temperatures remain in the upper 50s to low 60s where showers are more persistent.

A final push of heavier rain comes after sunset Saturday evening. Some thunderstorms with gusty winds may sweep through as well. Low temperatures eventually fall to the low 50s Saturday night.

Sunday stays showery, although the rain will be lighter in nature. Temperatures start in the 50s but fall to the 30s by evening. The rain may change over to a brief period of snowflakes before tapering Sunday night.

Monday morning starts much colder with low temperatures in the low to mid 20s. The threat for black ice needs to be respected as some lingering moisture on roadways may freeze.

Monday afternoon turns sunny but stays cold with high temperatures staying in the mid 30s.

Tuesday stays sunny, but afternoon temperatures rise comfortably to the 50-degree mark.

Wednesday turns partly cloudy and stays dry as high temperatures rise to the low 50s.

The next chance for rain arrives on Thursday as clouds thicken and high temperatures fall slightly to the mid 40s. The rain may change over to snow Thursday night as another cold front drops temperatures to the mid 20s.

Friday stays mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures potentially struggling to get above the freezing mark in the afternoon!

