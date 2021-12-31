Kanawha County preparing for heavy rain New Year’s weekend

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County Emergency Management Officials reports Friday they have been working with the National Weather Service to receive updates regarding the potential weather for New Year’s weekend.

A flood watch has been issued for midnight Friday through Sunday morning, with a predicted 1-2 inches of rain. Strong gusty winds are predicted with thunderstorms as well.

The Kanawha County Emergency Response Team is being placed on standby in preparation of the potential weather.

Officials say they have tested emergency generators, contacted local fire departments for preparedness efforts and prepped the Emergency Operations Center if the need arises for any of those resources to be used.

