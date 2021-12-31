Advertisement

Local law enforcement increases patrols for New Year’s Eve

Deputies will be on the lookout for those driving under the influence.
Deputies will be on the lookout for those driving under the influence.
By Matt Lackritz
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With a new year comes one of the most popular drinking nights.

And to prepare for those who may try to drive after drinking, Bryan Varney, the Deputy Sheriff with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, said extra deputies are on the road on New Year’s Eve.

“You get more guys on the road, keep their eyes out for impaired drivers. Not just impaired drivers but anything distracted driving, just try and make it a safer holiday for everyone,” Varney said. “The last thing anyone wants is for someone to get hurt because they got behind the wheel after having too much to drink.”

Varney says when patrolling on this kind of night, there are a few things they look for.

“You look for the weaving in the lane, crossing the lines, anything like that to indicate they’ve had a little too much to drink where they can’t operate a vehicle safely,” he said.

They aren’t the only ones that will have more officers on patrol. The Kanawha County Sheriffs Office sent us a statement that said in part:

“We and several city law enforcement agencies will have extra patrols out tonight,” Varney said. “We recommend everyone have a plan for safe travels tonight before they begin any celebrations. Have rides worked out for themselves and others.”

