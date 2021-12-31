Advertisement

Metro 911 employees test positive for COVID-19

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the past seventy-two hours, Metro 911 says four employees received a positive test result for COVID-19, with additional tests pending.

Metro 911 says precautionary measures are being implemented.

The 911 system will not be impacted by this development.

Metro 911 says the positive test will not affect staffing.

