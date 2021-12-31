Metro 911 employees test positive for COVID-19

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - In the past seventy-two hours, Metro 911 says four employees received a positive test result for COVID-19, with additional tests pending.

Metro 911 says precautionary measures are being implemented.

The 911 system will not be impacted by this development.

Metro 911 says the positive test will not affect staffing.

