Multi-county, high-speed pursuit ends in an arrest

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A police pursuit began Thursday around 4:40 p.m. when a member of the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a car traveling 94 miles per hour in a 70 zone on US Route 35.

Troopers release Friday they lost track of the driver along State Route 850, but the chase began again along State Route 554 in the Village of Bidwell, Ohio.

According to the release, the pursuit ended again briefly when the driver took off South on State Route 850, due to the risk of danger to other drivers.

When the driver traveled into the Village of Rio Grande, troopers say Rio Grande Police joined in on the pursuit.

Officers chased the driver West on US Route 35 into Jackson County, where the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Jackson Post took over.

According to the release, the chase continued into Ross County on US 35 where the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Post troopers joined in by deploying spike strips at the US Route 50 exit.

Instead of hitting the spike strips, the driver pulled off the roadway and surrendered without further incident, officials report.

The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and covered approximately 60 miles before coming to an end.

The driver was identified as Dylan Peebles, 23, of Raleigh, North Carolina. There were two passengers, also from North Carolina that stated they were pleading with the driver to stop and let them out of the car while fearing for their own safety.

A patrol canine alerted to the vehicle and a search revealed suspected marijuana. The passengers were not charged and released.

Peebles was incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail. He was charged with failure to comply, kidnapping and possession of marijuana.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.