Advertisement

Multi-county, high-speed pursuit ends in an arrest

(WPTA)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A police pursuit began Thursday around 4:40 p.m. when a member of the Gallipolis Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempted to stop a car traveling 94 miles per hour in a 70 zone on US Route 35.

Troopers release Friday they lost track of the driver along State Route 850, but the chase began again along State Route 554 in the Village of Bidwell, Ohio.

According to the release, the pursuit ended again briefly when the driver took off South on State Route 850, due to the risk of danger to other drivers.

When the driver traveled into the Village of Rio Grande, troopers say Rio Grande Police joined in on the pursuit.

Officers chased the driver West on US Route 35 into Jackson County, where the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Jackson Post took over.

According to the release, the chase continued into Ross County on US 35 where the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and Chillicothe Post troopers joined in by deploying spike strips at the US Route 50 exit.

Instead of hitting the spike strips, the driver pulled off the roadway and surrendered without further incident, officials report.

The pursuit reached speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour and covered approximately 60 miles before coming to an end.

The driver was identified as Dylan Peebles, 23, of Raleigh, North Carolina. There were two passengers, also from North Carolina that stated they were pleading with the driver to stop and let them out of the car while fearing for their own safety.

A patrol canine alerted to the vehicle and a search revealed suspected marijuana. The passengers were not charged and released.

Peebles was incarcerated in the Gallia County Jail. He was charged with failure to comply, kidnapping and possession of marijuana.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was rushed to the hospital after a shooting Thursday morning in Charleston.
Man shot while riding bike; suspect arrested
Law enforcement officers say a driver and passenger fled a car after it crashed into cars,...
Vehicle crash involves home; suspects flee scene
A man is in critical condition after he was hit early Wednesday morning by an SUV on U.S. 119...
Man struck by SUV and critically injured
According to troopers, Kevin Dickens is accused of shooting and killing Jeremy Peters....
One dead, one in custody following shooting in Boone County
A caution sign outside of a gas well the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection...
Toxic gas leak concerns community

Latest News

Hometown Hero | Frank Rudder
Hometown Hero | Frank Rudder
Hometown Hero | Frank Rudder
Hometown Hero | Frank Rudder
Steven Leslie Clark, 44, of Boyd County, Bethany Nicole Sturm, 30, of Ashland, and Daniel W....
3 arrested in connection with catalytic converter thefts
Metro 911 employees test positive for COVID-19