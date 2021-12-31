Noon Year’s Eve celebration at Clay Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - For those who might not make it until midnight Friday to ring in the New Year, the Clay Center in Charleston held a celebration a bit early.

Dozens of family showed up to the Clay Center’s Noon Year’s Eve Bash Friday

After a year long hiatus, the countdown to 2022 began at 11 a.m. with tons of fun for the whole family including hat making, confetti poppers, and exhibit interactions.

But the real excitement started when the clock hit noon.

The Clay Center’s resident “explosion expert” created a liquid nitrogen powered confetti explosion using more than 100 colorful, plastic balls.

Following the burst in to the noon year the Clay Center’s DJ MuZack hosted a dance party just for kids and families.

The Avampato Discovery Museum at the Clay Center will be open until 3 p.m.

