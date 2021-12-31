Advertisement

Person struck by vehicle on MacCorkle Avenue; road closed

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- MacCorkle Avenue is closed Friday evening in St. Albans after a person was struck by a vehicle, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

The incident was reported just after 6 p.m. in the 2600 block of the roadway. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed.

Other details are unavailable, but we have a crew headed to the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

